Chrome 106 Is Now Available With Some New Features

Google Chrome 105 rolled out almost four weeks back. So, now it is time for the availability of the next major version of the Chrome browser. The fact is that Chrome 106 isn’t as significant of an update as its predecessors in terms of new APIs and functionalities, however, it still packs a few interesting features. It is available for download now.

Here Is What’s New In Chrome 106

Some new features that have been brought with this update are mentioned down below:

Translate Highlighted Text

All Chrome users know that Google Translate built-in feature is very handy. Previously, it was only possible to right-click anywhere on a webpage and click “Translate to English.” Now, the latest version adds the ability to highlight text and see the same option. You can simply highlight the text on a page that you want to translate, right-click the text, then choose “Translate to English” from the menu. In addition to that, this feature can be enabled through a Chrome flag at: chrome://flags#desktop-partial-translate