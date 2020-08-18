Chrome to Warn You If a Web Form is Unsecure
Now, Google will notify you if you submit details through unsecured web forums. It seems that the tech giant is going to take a step further to protect your personal information. Users will get to see a red flag on forms that are on secure HTTPS pages. Basically, the lurkers can easily access the details that are sent through these mixed forms and they can also read or change the information.
Currently, Chrome is only marking mixed forms by removing the lock icon (which shows that your connection to a site is secure) from the address bar
Chrome security team member Shweta Panditrao wrote in a blog post:
. “We saw that users found this experience unclear and it did not effectively communicate the risks associated with submitting data in insecure forms,”
Moreover, Chrome is also planning to disable autofill on mixed forms, so the page will not bet automatically populated with potentially sensitive or private information that is related to you.
Google is introducing this new feature just to stop people from unwittingly typing in sensitive information into text fields that when sent are insecure. The browser will alert all the users with a red-lettered warning: ‘This form is not sure. Autofill has been turned off.’
