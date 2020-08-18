Chrome to Warn You If a Web Form is Unsecure

Moreover, Chrome is also planning to disable autofill on mixed forms, so the page will not bet automatically populated with potentially sensitive or private information that is related to you.

Google is introducing this new feature just to stop people from unwittingly typing in sensitive information into text fields that when sent are insecure. The browser will alert all the users with a red-lettered warning: ‘This form is not sure. Autofill has been turned off.’

Recommended Reading: Mozilla Firefox and Google To Extend their Agreement Till 2023