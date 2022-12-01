Corning, a company that is famous for producing glass protectors for mobile devices, has just introduced a new and improved glass protector, Gorilla Glass Victus 2. A couple of years ago it introduced Victus and then came a plus version in 2021.

The smooth (possibly carpeted) floor of your home doesn’t present that much of a risk to a modern smartphone. Rough surfaces outside are another matter, though. Asphalt can leave the screen pretty scratched up if the glass isn’t tough enough, concrete is even worse.

Corning Unveils Gorilla Glass Victus 2 with Improved Drop Resistance

The company claims that its reformulated aluminosilicate solution can withstand drops of up to 1 meter onto surfaces like concrete (specifically, 80-grit sandpaper) and up to 2 meters on that asphalt (180 grit).

The phones with larger screens have a problem. Not just because of the larger screen diagonal, phones have gotten heavier too. An average smartphone today is 10% larger and 15% heavier than one from four years ago, according to Corning. More weight equals more force when the phone hits the ground and that compounds the issue.

The company believes that the Victus 2 is a good balance between drop performance and scratch resistance. With Victus 2 drop performance on rough surfaces has been preserved while maintaining scratch resistance.

Smartphones adorned with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 are expected to reach the market in the next few months. The company has not revealed which company will use this protector first. But all the companies that use Gorilla Glass protectors will most likely use this new protector in their phones to provide more durability.

