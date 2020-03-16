Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel asked all employees to work from home due to Coronavirus outbreak. The company has also delayed its planned partner summit, the developer’s event that was scheduled on April 2.

The company will coordinate with its team remotely as the office will remain open. It will guide the employees in critical business functions who need to continue the work while most workers staying home.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Snapchat CEO Asks Employees to Work From Home

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel said that:

“We don’t feel like it would be appropriate to celebrate our partners in the midst of a global health crisis. I am so grateful for the tireless efforts and hard work of all of our team members working to make SPS possible – and I can’t wait to share all of the amazing things we have created when the time is right,”

Not only Snap but also some other tech giant like Google, Twitter and Amazon have asked their employees to work from home in some areas hit by a coronavirus. It is to be noted that the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

Other than that, dozens of technology conferences have been cancelled. It has also been observed that so many businesses have been shut down due to the Coronavirus.

Recommended Reading: Coronavirus Jolts the IT Sector