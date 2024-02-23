Corruption Exposed: Fake Pakistani Passports and ID Cards Scandal

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has uncovered a shocking scandal involving the issuance of fake Pakistani passports to Afghan individuals by high-ranking officials of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the Passport Immigration Office. This revelation has sent shockwaves through the country.

According to the FIA, the investigation has led to the registration of two cases against 98 individuals, with 16 offenders arrested for issuing false passports and Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs). Among those arrested are seven officers from Passport Immigration and NADRA, including four NADRA personnel and three Assistant Directors from Passport Immigration. These arrests have exposed a complex network of corruption and collusion within these organizations.

The scandal comes at a time when the Pakistani government is cracking down on undocumented immigrants, including Afghan refugees, Rohingya people from Myanmar, and Uyghurs from China. The government’s decision, announced in October 2023, to detain and remove hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants has raised concerns about the fate of the 1.7 million Afghan refugees living in Pakistan, many of whom fled persecution and violence in Afghanistan.

The FIA’s investigation has revealed that the criminal group responsible for the fake passports was operating on a global scale, with activities dating back to 2019 or 2020. The group registered Afghan individuals in their family trees and obtained biometric information illegally from Ehsaas program workers. This misuse of official channels for private gain has not only damaged the integrity of Pakistan’s passport system but also posed a serious risk to national security.

Beyond the bureaucratic corruption, the scandal has had far-reaching effects, including significant inflation and destabilization of the real estate market due to the illegitimate purchase of Pakistani passports and CNICs by non-citizens. The FIA has vowed to continue its pursuit of justice, despite facing obstacles, and is working to restore trust in Pakistan’s institutions.

In response to the scandal, the Pakistani government is planning to issue biometric passports with embedded computer chips later this year. This move is aimed at enhancing security and preventing future incidents of passport fraud.

