Guidelines For Damaged & Lost Passport In Pakistan

Taking care of important documents is quite a difficult task for some people. It is no doubt quite frightening when you realize that your passport is ruined or has been stolen. You need to be vigilant of security and should protect your travel documents even if you are not traveling. Little care can save you from the hassle and time of dealing with lost, stolen, or damaged travel documents. However, if you unfortunately lose your passport or it gets damaged/stolen, don’t panic. In this blog, I’ll share some guidelines for a damaged and lost passport in Pakistan.

Let’s get started!

Guidelines for a Lost Passport in Pakistan

If your passport is lost, you need to complete the following formalities:

1: Report To The Nearest Police Station

When you find out that your passport is lost, the very first and foremost step is to head to the nearest police station to file a report. When you find your passport nowhere, you don’t know exactly, if it is lost or stolen. In that case, reporting to the police station will be quite helpful as it will prevent any misuse of your passport. Hereafter, the police will provide you with a detailed report. The report will explain the whole incident of lost passport.

2: Deposit The Requisite Fee

The second step is to deposit the requisite fee as per the nature of the loss. For instance, if you have lost your passport for 1st time or 2nd time, you need to deposit a certain amount in the Bank. It is pertinent to mention here that you will be charged a double fee for the 1st time loss and quadruple for the second time. The Regional Passport Offices in Pakistan will direct 3rd-time passport loss cases to the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports, Islamabad to seek further advice/approval.

For the Fee, schedule. have a look at the chart:

The Police Report mentioning the previous “lost passport number” will be very necessary while applying for a new or emergency passport. So, you should take care of that document. Moreover, you can also acquire the lost MRP number from the nearest Regional Passport Office by filing a written application. They may need your CNIC/NICOP copies or CRC (in case of minor). On the other hand, if the applicant is living abroad and he/she somehow loses his/her passport for a third time, then the Pakistan Mission will refer the case to the Directorate General Immigration and Passports for further orders. In case of emergency, an Emergency Travel Document (ETD) is issued by Pakistan Mission Abroad so that he/she can travel back to the country.

3: Submit Required Documents to PO

Original Bank Paid Fee Challan or e-Payment Confirmation Detail

Original Valid CNIC/NICOP with a photocopy

Previous Passport in original with its photocopy

NOC (No Objection Certificate) (For government, semi-government, or autonomous body employees)

(No Objection Certificate) (For government, semi-government, or autonomous body employees) Foreign Passport with photocopy (for Dual-Nationals only)

only) A Lost passport Police report with previous passport number

Once you have fulfilled all the requirements, wait for a certain time period for your application processing. It will depend on the category you have selected.

Time Required For Application Processing

Category Duration Normal 21 Working Days Urgent 5 Working Days Fast Track 2 Working Days

Guidelines for a Damaged Passport in Pakistan

Damaged Passport

You can get a new passport against a damaged one by submitting the prescribed fee and required documents.

Exhausted Pages

Most of the time, the passport pages of frequent travelers get exhausted. If you are the one having such an issue, you can apply for a fresh passport. At the time of application, you can simply apply for a 36-page, 72-page, or 100-page passport depending upon your need. However, the point worth mentioning here is that you will have to pay an extra fee for 72 pages & a 100-page passport.

The procedure for the application is almost the same as above. Deposit requested passport fee in the bank. Submit the required documents along with the bank challan and the application form to your nearest passport office. Wait to get your hands on the new passport.