The rumours related to a new smartphone Cubot P40 have been circulating on the internet for some time now. For those who don’t know about the brand, Cubot Mobile is a Shenzhen based OEM which was founded back in 2012. This new company is regarded as a niche manufacturer, for now at least. However, over some years, the company has managed to release a number of decent smartphones. Recently, Cubot Mobile has launched the Cubot P40 aimed at the upper entry-level market, with extremely competitive pricing.

Cubot P40 Can Prove To Be The Best Entry Level Smartphone

Now if we talk about the design and display of the smartphone, it is following the rectangular camera aisle trend which is on the horizon now a days. Along with that, the Cubot P40 has a matte finish back. The smartphone has a 6.2-inch waterdrop notch display with 720p resolution and 90.3% screen to body ratio. The design of the device seems elevated if we compare it with the price tag in which the phone is available.

In terms of performance and storage, the Cubot P40 is operated by 1.8-GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset along with a 4GB RAM and 128 GB built-in storage. The feature suits best to the users who don’t run any CPU or GPU intensive tasks but want massive storage space for media. The operating system in the smartphone is Android 10.

Moving towards the camera, the Cubot P40 is equipped with a quad-sensor rear camera setup with a Sony IMX486 12 MP primary lens, 5 MP macro lens, and two other 2 MP sensors. The front camera comes with a 20 MP single sensor in the notch that can support AI facial recognition as well.

Now after reading all these interesting specs, you might be thinking it would cost similar to the normal budget smartphone, but guess what it’s way cheaper. It will be available at starting price of just $89.99 by 6th June.

Check out? HUAWEI P40 Pro: 5 Best Ways to Work From Home