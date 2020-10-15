Daraz Compensates Vlogger Kid by Making His Dream Come True





Recently, a video went viral on social media in which a vlogger kid, along with his siblings opens up a package he ordered from Daraz.pk. However, he had to face disappointment in terms of an unexpected experience captured in the video.

Daraz is the biggest platform of online shopping in Pakistan as it makes the buyers and sellers meet at one point, having over 15 million products. The management at Daraz strives to serve all the customers at best; however, they sometimes have to go through any bad experience.

A little champ vlogger from Gilgit Baltistan ordered a drone camera, but he received an empty box. Daraz makes sure to care about the customers and prioritize resolving their online shopping issues through their platform.

Everyone observed that the kid vlogger Taimoor and his siblings turned sad when he couldn’t receive what he ordered after spending PKR 6550. So, Daraz stepped forward to serve them with a bundle of happiness while ensuring that their loss can be compensated appropriately.

Here we have a video that unveils the vlogger kid’s level of excitement when he received something big from Daraz.

Video Link: https://www.facebook.com/102948623182124/videos/347719286462896

As you can see in the video, Daraz sent a bundle of compensation to the kid vlogger Taimoor to Gilgit Baltistan. A delivery guy reaches the doorstep of kid vlogger Taimoor and presents him boxes from Daraz.pk.

Just like his previous vlogs, Taimoor takes this package unboxing experience in front of the camera. The first box contains a DSLR camera that turns on excitement for the kids, while the other box had a complete vlogging kit. Another box had a note with the words, “Wait! There’s More.” As they opened this package, they jumped around in exhilaration because they finally received a drone camera.

The 10-year old vlogger Taimoor has inspired Daraz with his skills to such an extent that the management decided to make his dream come true. The vlogger kid and his siblings were all in praise for the surprise package they received and thanked Daraz for this fantastic compensation.

Every month Daraz de-lists hundreds of sellers flagged by the users following reviews and complaints. As far as the compensation policy is concerned, Daraz invests more than $50,000 in refunds and returns.

Furthermore, Daraz claims that every day, they ship more than 40,000 orders, and as a result, they have 95% of satisfactory responses. Such incidents at customers’ end are quite normal; however, the way an e-commerce platform considers these issues and provide the best possible solution depicts their quality of services.

What do you think about this video and Daraz’s contribution to prioritize the satisfaction of customers? Please share your valuable feedback to make it reach to Daraz.pk as it is striving hard to make improvements all the way while facilitating its customers.