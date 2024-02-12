Death Stranding 2: Everything We Know So Far

Death Stranding 2 is all set to launch on PS5 in 2025. Its creative director Hideo Kojima has finally confirmed the title of this long-awaited sequel. I am talking about Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. The title will bring you back into a strange and unpredictable world beyond the borders of the UCA. It is a whole new world with otherworldly enemies, unpredictable conditions, and more challenging environments.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach seems far more enterprising than its predecessor. All gaming fans have been eagerly awaiting to notice if this follow-up can grasp the energy of the original Death Stranding or not. The original version of Death Stranding is one of the best PS4 games of all time. However, it isn’t the only new game from Hideo Kojima in development. Overdose is in production at Xbox and Physint – a mysterious new PS5 exclusive is all set to land in the “action espionage” genre as well.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach only has a broad release window of 2025. The developer confirmed that the full official title for this new PS5 exclusive is Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. However, we’ll have to wait until next year to find out what exactly that means. Platforms The only platform Death Stranding 2 is presently confirmed for is the PS5. Kojima Productions is yet to announce whether it will arrive on other platforms or not. Currently, it is being developed as a PS5 exclusive. PlayStation Studios is heavily invested in its production, however, there are pretty good chances that it will come to PC eventually.

Death Stranding 2 Trailer

The game developer released the debut trailer at 2022’s Game Awards. The trailer shows no gameplay, however, there are a lot of story and character details shown. Fragile and a baby are playing in a room. It seems to be a flashback. After that, something seems to be going wrong when she attempts to escape from unseen pursuers in an elevator. This is followed by a gunshot and crashing, leaving the baby’s fate unknown.

Characters

Norman Reedus (Sam Porter Bridges)

Lea Seydoux (Fragile)

Troy Baker (Higgs Monaghan)

Elle Fanning (TBC)

Shioli Kutsuna (TBC)

George Miller (TBC)

Gameplay

There is a lot of walking, climbing, and managing weight in a much wider range of environments. Moreover, there will be a little war against new robotic enemies.

Preorder

There has been no preorder information yet, however, we’ll update this section as soon.