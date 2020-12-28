After the successful launch of Digit 1 4G, the company has now introduced two more feature phones for its users. Digit aims to introduce 21st-century technological innovations in consumer electronics in Pakistan. The brand is offering Smart and feature phones along with broadband devices and IoT products. Digit 4G Elite and Defender are two 4G enabled feature phones with smart applications and functions. In this article, I will give you a detailed review of Digit 4G Elite and Defender.

Digit 4G Elite and Defender are amazing feature phones that give you the feel of a smartphone. The setting menu has all option which we see on any normal smartphone. Networks, Device, Personal, accounts, system are the main options in setting menu. You can also play games on phones easily.

Digit 4G Elite & Defender Review – 4G-Enabled Feature Phones

Digit has also collaborated with Jazz to fully utilise its 4G technology. If users get any of the phones from the Jazz franchise, they will get 5GB data for WhatsApp and Facebook for the next 3 months. Moreover, they will also get 1GB of data for further use for the next 6 months.

Features and Specifications of Digit 4G Elite:

Processor: MediaTek MT6731 Quad-core

4G, WiFi, Bluetooth, Hotspot Display: 2.8-inch screen

512 MB Storage: 4GB

Dual Smart Camera Battery: 2000 mAh

Features and Specifications of Digit 4G Defender:

Processor: MediaTek MT6731 Quad-core

4G, WiFi, Bluetooth, Hotspot Display: 2.4-inch screen

512 MB Storage: 4GB

Price:

Both phones are available at a very reasonable price. The pricing details of both phones are as follows;

Digit 4G Elite: Rs. 4599

Processor:

The main feature of the both phones is the processor. Digit 4G Elite and Defender has come with the Mediatek MT6731 Quad-core processor. This chipset is designed to give the 4G connectivity in the feature phones. Its modem integrates RF and includes the latest connectivity features such as Dual 4G SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) with VoLTE. The chipset brings a powerful and efficient 64-bit, quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 CPU and IMG PowerVR GE8100-class GPU. Moreover, it also supports 4G, 3G and 2G network.

Camera:

Digit 4G Elite has come with dual smart camera technology. The camera setting has the option of white exposure, photo quality, timer, picture size, shutter sound, location and many more. The picture result of the phone is quite better than many other entry-level smartphones.

Battery:

The feature phones are famous for their battery timings. Digit 4G Elite has an efficient Li-ion battery of 2000 mAh that gives 24-hours talk-time. On the other hand, Digit 4G Defender has come with 1700 mAh battery capacity.

Network Connectivity:

Besides being a 4G enabled feature phone, both phone have come with Wi-Fi connectivity option. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth, radio, GPS and USB.

Pros of Both Phones:

Both phones have powerful Mefiatek chipset which not only makes them 4G enabled phones but also there are many improved hardware specifications.

Both are available in bright and decent colours.

The battery timing of both phones is good.

The picture quality of Digit 4G Elite is far better than other feature phones in the market.

Cons of Both Phones

The battery capacity of Digit 4G defender is a bit low which is one of the key differences between them.

Digit 4G Defender has no camera. At least it should have a camera.

Final Verdict:

Bringing the 4G-enabled feature phones in the market is a smart decision. There are still many people who preferred to use a feature phone instead of smartphones. Both phones have come with many amazing specs at a reasonable price. It is the best choice for the users if they want smart applications in a phone of low price.