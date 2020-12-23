Xiaomi’s independent brand, Poco, has just announced its one of the affordable smartphone with amazing features in Pakistan. Poco M3 is the new addition to the Poco family. The phone has come with stunning features including a 48MP triple camera setup, 6,000 mAh battery and a beautiful FHD+ smartphone display. In this article, I will give you a detailed review of Poco M3. Let’s have a look at the specs of the handset first.

Poco M3 Review – A Phone with Gigantic Battery

Camera:

In this digital era, the main feature on which everyone focuses is the camera. People are getting fame through vlogging and Tik Tok like apps, hence focusing more on the camera quality. The Poco M3 has a triple-camera setup at the back. The back cameras include 48 MP (main) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth) and an LED Flash. One of the interesting features of the phone is its creative new software offerings. It has Movie frame to give photos a cinematic flavour.

It also has Time-lapse options to capture different scenes at a different speed. Additionally, it has Night Mode to brighten up the photos taken in dark. At the front, we see an 8MP camera to take beautiful selfies. The resolution for video is [email protected] Overall, the picture quality of the phone was really good.

Design and Display:

The other key feature of any phone is its design which highly depends on the screen size. Poco M3 features a 6.53″ FHD+ Dot Drop display with 2340×1080 high resolution, along with an impressive 1,500:1 contrast ratio and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has come in three mode – Sunlight mode, standard mode, reading mode 2.0. You can choose as per your need.

The design of the phone is quite impressive. The screen size of the phone is good which really feels decent and comfortable while holding it.

Chipset and Software:

Under this price range, the performance of the phone is quite impressive. The phone is equipped with the Qualcomm Adreno 610 GPU which gives you smooth gaming and video experience. When I played a game on the phone, the interface was smooth and performance was outstanding. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. If you are a game lover and your budget is low, this phone could be the best choice for the ultra-smooth gaming experience.

The chipset has octa-core CPU configuration, as follows: 4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver. Additionally, the phone runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 support.

Memory and Storage:

In the Pakistani market, we see two storage variant. It has come with 4GB RAM and 64/128GB of storage. You can also expand the storage using a microSD card up to 512GB.

Battery

Here comes the feature which I personally like more on the phone. The Poco M3 has a humongous battery to carry out your full day task without any worry. It features a 6,000 mAh battery capacity, which is more than enough for a single day away from the charger. Just like other specs, this feature is also more powerful to attract the users’ attention. Anyways, it comes with an 18W fast charging support. In the box, you will see a 25W charger which is a bit strange.

The company claims that the phone is expected to last over 5 days under light usage, and slightly below 3 days under moderate usage. It takes roughly 1.5 days for the battery to be fully drained under heavy usage. As far as my personal experience is concerned, the battery timing is really good. It just drops 20% after many hours of use.

Price:

The company offers two storage options, 4/64GB and 4/128GB. Here are the priding details of both variants.

4GB+64GB: Priced at 24,499

4GB+128GB:Priced at 27,999

Connectivity:

The phone has all the connectivity options. Like GPS, Radio, WLAN and Bluetooth.

Sensors:

The phone has a wide range of sensors. These include Accelerometer, proximity, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a compass.

Colours:

It is available in three colours – Cool Blue, POCO Yellow, Power Black.

Pros of Poco M3:

An affordable phone with astonishing features

Picture and video quality is really good

Powerful CPU and GPU provide a smooth user experience

gigantic battery keeps you running all day long

the screen size is good and provides a comfortable feeling while holding the phone

Cons of Poco M3:

Overall, the phone has impressive specs under this price range. There are some specs which could be enhanced;

RAM capacity is low, there are a number of phones in the market of this price range with 6GB RAM.

Front camera resolution is low as well. The phone should have at least 16MP front camera.

Charging speed is low. For such a massive battery, the phone should support faster-charging rate. It could have at least 33W charging support.

Final Verdict:

I will rate this phone 4/5. Overall, the phone has amazing features. But there were some downgraded specs as well. If your budget is low and your preferred features are battery and CPU, then go for it. But if your main concern is the front camera and wide RAM capacity, then this phone is not for you. Anyways, Poco M3 is an attractive handset with all premium features at a very affordable price value. It surely has made its place in the best affordable phones under 30k.