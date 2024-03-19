The government has finalized the technical and operational details to offer online digital land records service to overseas Pakistanis through its foreign missions. The program will launch next month, starting in Saudi Arabia, with plans to expand to other countries with large Pakistani diasporas such as the UAE, US, and UK in the following months, and later to Spain, Italy, Canada, and more.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis (MOP) and the Punjab Land Revenue Authority (PLRA) jointly launched this initiative with the cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The initiative aims to attract investments and remittances from Pakistanis abroad.

Digital Land Records Service Launching Next Month For Overseas Pakistanis

They will get the services including issuance of copies of record of rights, e-Girdawari, e-registered deed, mutation entry, attestation of mutation, and registration of deeds through the e-registration system. These services will be available through the offices of community welfare attaches in foreign missions of Pakistan in countries with large Pakistani diaspora.

See Also: Lodge Cybercrime Complaints: A Simple Guide for Overseas Pakistanis

The technical and financial details, such as process flows, related gadgets, and fee structure, were finalized in a meeting presided over by Secretary Overseas Pakistanis Dr. Arshad Mehmood. Under the agreement between MOP and PLRA, 70% of the service charges will go to PLRA, while the remaining 30% will be the MOP’s share. Overseas Pakistanis will get copies of Fard, mutation, deed, or Girdawari at foreign missions for an additional fee of Rs10,000 each. Moreover, the fee of entry attestation of mutations and registration of deeds are Rs20,000 each.

The service-level agreement (SLA) among stakeholders covers all aspects of the transactions, including operational, legal, financial settlement, and related issues. The government will extend the CLRMIS facility to Pakistani missions abroad. The copies of registered deeds will be available electronically through the PULSE portal for registered deeds.

The initiative aims to address the problems faced by overseas Pakistanis in land management, such as fraud, impersonation, and adverse possession. It will provide a secure and convenient way for overseas Pakistanis to undertake land-related transactions without the need for physical visits to Pakistan.