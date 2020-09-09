It’s no longer a secret that we live in a digitalized world. We have things like Self-driven cars, AI robots, flying cars, smart TVs etc. As more and more inventions spring up daily, now is the time to follow the trend and learn as many digital skills as possible to improve your career, earn a better income, reach more audiences, become your own boss and most importantly, become financially independent.`

Most businesses are employing artificial intelligence to streamline workflows and supply chains

Over the past decade, many companies and industries have digitized their operations and processes. Most businesses are employing artificial intelligence to streamline workflows and supply chains. Many colleges, universities, and training providers have also added essential digital skills to their curriculum to meet the growing demand for digital know-how. Most organizations are adopting digital growth to achieve success and profit. Therefore, all job seekers must learn specialized digital skills that can help them get jobs quickly, and they can stand out from the crowd.

Digital Skills: Learning without Limits

With digital skills, you can save time and money. If you want to do any transaction, then you can skip the tedious paperwork with online banking. If you are away from your family, you can stay in touch with them via social media. Moreover, if you are running your own business and have excellent digital skills, you can increase your B2B business productivity. It provides you new ways of working. You can increase your revenue and develop a competitive edge. More importantly, you can build a strong customer relationship without going out and making any extra efforts.

You may be wondering about the kind of digital skills you need to learn to keep up with the technological trends. Some of them include Web Design/ Development, Digital Marketing (SEO, Social media management), Video Editing, Graphic Design, Content Writing, Mobile App Development, Data Analytics. The best part yet? Anybody can learn digital skills as long as they have the passion, the willingness to learn and a computer system. You don’t need a degree to learn and start earning big.

The reasons below are why acquiring digital skills should be your top priority.

Good Paying Job:

There are jobs and there are good jobs. If you are looking to get a good-paying job then your best bet is acquiring digital skills. As long as you are good at what you do, there will always be the need for your services.

Organizations are digitally Evolving:

Most organizations now know that majority of their customers are on the internet. This is why there is an increase in the demand for websites, digital marketing skills, mobile apps, contents, etc.

Having one or more of these skills sets you apart from other candidates in the labor market. Even if you have a job, you are more useful to the organization than your colleagues due to your versatility.

Change your Career:

You can dedicate few hours per day or a week to learn and perfect one or more digital skills, then you are well on your way to becoming financially independent. You can start as an intern and work your way up to the top from there. Start/Grow your Business With digital skills, you can start your own web design, digital marketing or content writing company.

Who says you can’t own your own web design company tomorrow. Also, you can use digital skills like digital marketing, content writing, SEO to grow business by creating brand awareness, and reaching more people.

Rather than paying a large sum of money to agencies to help you grow your business, having digital skills can go a long way in helping you maximize your Return on Investment (ROI).

Side Hustle You have bills to pay, and having one source of income will not pay them all. This is why you need other sources of income. With digital skills, you can work as a freelancer for different organizations and still do your normal day job. There are many freelance sites you can work in.

Acquiring digital skills and gaining new qualifications is the key to achieving your dreams in this digital age. Those who take bold steps to learn new digital skills or to upskill themselves will be the ones to reap the benefits of long-term success. Though all these require adequate planning, training, patience, and the passion to succeed.

So whether you are looking to start your career, change your job, grow your business or get a promotion, failure to ignore learning digital skills can have unpleasant consequences in the long run. In Pakistan, several platforms are offering superb digital skills learning opportunities.

Digiskills.pk:

Digiskills.pk conducts trainings on e-commerce to build up the skills of youngsters and entrepreneurs which would help them to boost their profit returns. It is a popular name in the industry of online courses and trainings.

IDM Pakistan:

This is one of the most popular online portals that offer SEO learning & digital marketing. IDM Pakistan has trained over 590 professionals from a total of 42 batches.

National Incubation Center:

The National Incubation Center is Pakistan’s largest technology incubation center; that built creative space in Pakistan buzzing with innovators, mentors, change-makers and passionate leaders. It is a successful public-private partnership between the Ministry of IT & Telecom, Ignite – National Technology Fund, Jazz and Teamup.

It provides a great opportunity to build your startup business, with the help of a purpose built curriculum and the guidance of the best mentors from Pakistan and the world.

Empowerpk.org:

Empowerpk.org six weeks boot camp enables you to begin earning in the digital economy with specialized digital skills. The candidates can join the classes online. The program is designed for those who want to earn through freelancing. The program is open to everyone.

PIAIC:

The Piaic offers you to learn about Artificial intelligence, Cloud-native and mobile web computing, block chain, and the internet of things. Each program is divided into four quarters (12 weeks each).

Corvit:

If you want to get SEO training in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, or Faisalabad, this is the best place. It is one of the classroom learning options.

learnonlineschool.com:

This is a campus-based institute in Rawalpindi, but you can also choose to enroll in the course of choice online. The total fee of the entire course is PKR 16,000.

UDEMY:

It is one of the most popular online platforms for learning and one of the most trusted sites. UDEMY offers more than 65,000 courses on various subjects and covers a range of professions, skills & talents.

CEPT:

Iceptonline.com has designed the course for those who want to pursue a career in graphics. The candidates don’t require a pre-requisite to enroll and learn a number of graphic designing tools.

NICON:

If you want to learn about graphic designing and want to earn money, Nicon.edu.pk is another place where you can get the best Graphic Designing training. Those who are only equipped with basic computer knowledge can also get benefits from the courses offered by Nicon. The candidates can learn the Adobe Photoshop, Corel Draw, Inpage, and One Word Layout by in addition to other tools.

Laimoon Courses:

Laimoon offers you a number of courses available online and in a classroom setting across Pakistan. A candidate can set filters according to their preferences. The candidates are allowed to enroll in a course in their preferred city, at a time of their choice, location & a price range.