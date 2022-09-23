Discord Partners with Capcom to Reward Players

Discord’s official blog shared news regarding the company’s partnership with Capcom with a goal to reward players who stream Monster Hunter Rise to their friends. This reward will start on September 29. This is the very first time, Discord has implemented this kind of incentivized reward from users.

For this, players would have to use the “Go Live” feature to share Rise and Sunbreak gameplay with their friends. The blog post reveals that the reward will be offered to the person within a period of 30 minutes. While the blog post has announced this new promotion, the end date is not mentioned along. However, I believe that the promo will keep running throughout the month of October.

While it’s nothing big, but its an interesting idea. All you need to do is to call a friend, catch up and get some hunts, now get a reward that would be a cute little fall outfit. Isn’t it amazing? However, something annoying is the advertisements associated with it, which you would start seeing in a couple of days.

“Bro, please watch my stream, it’s just 30 minutes I need this outfit,”

While it depends on preferences, might be possible one will not be very excited about it. so let’s wait and watch the response from the players.

