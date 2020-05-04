Disney is planning to donate $ 1 million dollars from the sale of its non-medical face masks. Currently, it is selling the masks featuring characters from across its multiverse, including Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars in the US and the company now announced officially that it is going to donate one million masks to underserved communities via humanitarian aid organization MedShare.

Disney Plans to Donate $1 Million to Charity From Character-Themed Face Masks Sale

The profits from the mask sales in the US through September 30th will also go to MedShare which is around $ 1 Million. The company said that Cloth masks are not for use by medical professionals treating COVID-19 patients.

The masks include Anna and Elsa from Frozen; Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story; The Avengers; R2D2 and Baby Yoda. These masks are designed for the CDC’s recommendation that people are wearing cloth masks to cover their face when go out in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Edward Park, senior vice president of Disney store and shopDisney said in a statement:

“We realize this is a challenging time for families and wearing any type of mask can be daunting, Our hope is that Disney’s cloth face masks featuring some of our most beloved characters will provide comfort to the families, fans and communities that are so important to us.”

The masks are available for pre-order now in Disney’s online store in packs at $19.99 and available in various sizes, including children’s sizes. The shopDisney site stated that the company is expecting the masks to be available by July 15th.

Recommended Reading: Disney is making a short film on Pakistan Celebrating Eid