e-Rozgaar Admissions Are Now Open: PITB

e-Rozgaar is a joint initiative of PITB and Punjab Youth Affairs & Sports Department aiming to promote digital skills among the youth. Recently, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) announced that the new admissions for the latest batch of the E-Rozgaar training program are open now. This remarkable initiative intends to provide digital skills and freelancing training to unemployed young people with at least 16 years of education. Moreover, this training program is completely free of cost. So, what are you waiting for? Register at http://erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk/ if you want to be a part of this training program.

e-Rozgaar Admissions For Training Program Are Open Now

e-Rozgaar training initiative has centers in 36 districts of Punjab and has trained more than 58,000 candidates till now. According to the latest reports, the e-Rozgaar Program is offering free top seven in-demand Digital Skills Courses, including:

Web Development

Digital Marketing

Graphic design

e-commerce

Eligibility Criteria

Punjab province’s domicile

A valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC)

Minimum 16 years of education

Maximum age of 35 years

How To Apply?

Head to http://erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk/

Fill out the candidate registration form

Email/SMS alert with username and password for online test will be provided

Attempt the online test

Once the registration is complete, shortlisting will start

If selected, upload the required documents

Sign in undertaking and verify documents

Against the backdrop of soaring unemployment and financial challenges, this is quite a good initiative to steer the educated youth of Punjab in the right direction. So, if you are unemployed and want to learn some good skills free of cost, don’t miss this opportunity.