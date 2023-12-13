Residents of Punjab Can now Obtain Digital Learner Driving License Through PITB

In the last couple of years, we have observed that Pakistan, like many other countries, is taking steps to digitalize its services for the general public. In a new development, the Chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Faisal Yousaf, announced that the citizens of Punjab will now be able to acquire their new learner driving license online. They can obtain the learner license through the PITB-developed Driving License Issuance Management System (DLIMS 2.0).

He gave these remarks while chairing a review meeting on Tuesday. Talking about he simplification of the online process, he said,

The people can initiate the application process by searching DLIMS on Google or entering the address dlims.punjab.gov.pk in the search bar. Subsequently, a form will open on the website. To create an account, citizen has to provide his name, identity card, and other required information. All members of a family can use the same account to obtain their learner licenses.

Moreover, Mr. Faisal said that the license fee can be paid via any bank’s online app, ATM machine, or other wallet services such as JazzCash, Easypaisa, etc. After the payment of the fee, the learner’s driving license for the respective individual will be generated on the screen. He added that the print or photo of the learner’s license can be shown to traffic wardens as required, even via a digital gadget.

On the other hand, the e-Rozgaar Training Program has begun receiving applications for its next phase to provide online employment opportunities to young individuals. According to the details shared by the PITB, unemployed youth having a domicile of Punjab could submit applications for training in seven different online fields. These include technical, content marketing and advertising, creative designing, and e-commerce.

Also read:

KPITB & Tech Valley Pakistan Join Hands to Offer Up to 5,000 Google Scholarships