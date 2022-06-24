E-Triangle Startup Wins ‘Clean Tech Innovation Challenge 2022’

Clean Tech Innovation Challenge is all about tackling the escalating energy problems of the country. It involves bringing together students, researchers, faculty, and experts in the field of energy generation, and energy management to reduce cost and emissions to solve the problems through AI/ML and Big Data. This year the first prize is won by the E-Triangle start-up. They have used artificial intelligence and cloud computing to upgrade conventional energy management systems.

E-Triangle- Winner of Clean Tech Innovation Challenge 2022

E-Triangle has won the first prize in the ‘Clean Tech Innovation Challenge 2022’. On the other hand, Greenovation, Pakistan’s first plastic waste to energy recycling start-up, got second position. The third prize was awarded to RSA, which used remote sensing to evaluate the air quality index. There were 57 teams who competed against each other and the final 13 were given the opportunity to present their ideas to the jury from which the top three winners mentioned above were selected.

The final award ceremony for CleanTech Innovation Challenge 2022 was held at the National Incubation Center. It was attended by Federal Secretary of Information Technology & Telecom Mohsin Mushtaq and officials from the IT ministry, board members of Ignite, startups, and other stakeholders.

Federal Secretary Mohsin Mushtaq stated while addressing to the prize distribution ceremony that:

“The idea of seeking innovative solutions from diversified subject experts is to establish a supportive mechanism which focused on problem-solving of modern-day challenges from energy consumption to climate restoration.”

He further added that:

“It is integral for us to find out contemporary solutions to problems which will affect our environment.”

Furthermore, it was revealed that Ignite would be launching more competitions in cyber security, robotics, and health tech during the next financial year.