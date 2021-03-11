“E-Voting is essential to ensure transparency”, says PM PM to introduce voting system similar to that used in America..

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that e-voting (electronic voting) is crucial to ensure free and fair voting in the next general election. His cabinet has been instructed to prepare a feasibility study on the mechanism as soon as possible.

He said all appropriate steps will be taken to end election corruption “as observed in the recent Senate polls” while chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet here. “We want the next general elections to be fair and transparent, so we want to commence the e-voting process as soon as possible,” says the official.

He said that the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) system would allow millions of Pakistanis living abroad to vote in the elections. The modern technology would make the process more transparent.

The premier told the press that a fair election system had dismissed former US President Donald Trump’s accusations of democratic malpractice.

What is E-voting and what are its benefits?

Electronic voting (e-voting) refers to computerized voting machines that use electronic ballots instead of paper ballots. Electronic voting increases electoral performance and reliability while also decreasing costs, increasing voter registration, increasing voter confidence in the scheme, and reducing manipulation and fraud.

He also said that incorporating online voting for Pakistanis living abroad is a “priority.”