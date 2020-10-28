



To facilitate the telecom sector, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet approves a waiver of certain taxes. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the meeting in which the committee has decided that the proposal may be granted approval in principle.

ECC Approves Tax Relief for Telecom Sector

To prepare a modified proposal in view of the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) response for final approval, ECC further directed that a subcommittee may be constituted, consisting of Adviser to the PM on Revenue, Adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms & Austerity, Minister for Industries & production and Adviser Commerce.

Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs.109.47 million to the Ministry of Defense has also been approved by ECC during the meeting. The amount will be used for the survey of the coastal areas and was surrendered by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs as the Pakistan Army has offered to assist in the survey.