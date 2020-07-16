Education Ministry is Recommending Online Learning

The Ministry of Education will present recommendations to the Prime Minister and Cabinet regarding online learning issues and internet connectivity faced by students across the country.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Education and Vocational Training Shafqat Mehmood, while chairing a high level meeting on the direction of Prime Minister to further improve the online learning issues and internet connectivity faced by students.

Education Ministry to Present Recommendations of Online Learning to PM

The meeting was attended by senior officials of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Ministry of Information Technology, Universal Service Fund (USF), Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Ministry of Education.

The meeting reviewed various aspects of online educational issues faced by students. The low availability of internet in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, South Balochistan and the tribal areas was also discussed in detail. There was also discussion on improving the service quality of the existing internet. On this occasion, PTA, Ministry of IT, and USF presented their respective positions on the issues and their solutions.

Mahmood said that education and internet have become inseparable in modern times but in the context of Code 19, the importance and need of internet for students has become more and more indispensable.

The Federal Minister for Education, while issuing instructions, said that the process of consultation with the provinces and other stakeholders on online learning issues and their solutions should be completed as soon as possible and a report of final recommendations should be prepared which would be submitted to the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Mehmood said that education is one of the top priorities of the present government and they will not spare a single minute to solve the educational problems.