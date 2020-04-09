Educational Institutes Under Fed Govt Directed to Cut 20% Tuition Fee

Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) on Wednesday directed all private educational institutes under the domain of the federal government to cut 20 percent tuition fee received during holidays due to coronavirus pandemic.

The PEIRA directed the educational institutes to give 20 percent exemption in the tuition fees charged during the months of coronavirus-related holidays.

A notification of the Authority issued on Wednesday stated that in continuation of this Authority’s letter of even number dated: 31-03-2020 regarding closure of all educational Institutions up to May 31, 2020 and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all private educational institutions- PEls (upto higher secondary or equivalent level) in Islamabad Capital Territory, following SOPs to be strictly adhered to (till May 31.2020).

All PEls must grant concession of 20% in monthly fee of students for the month of April and May, 2020 (as a financial relief to the parents/guardians) due to nation-wide lockdown owing to the outbreak of Corona Virus Pandemic. However, the said concession policy is not applicable on PEls charging monthly fee less than Rs 5000. No PEl will collect fee in advance except on monthly basis. Therefore any fee challan (If already issued) in violation of this policy may be cancelled and fresh fee challans for fee collection on monthly basis to be issued accordingly. Parents/ guardians are also advised to pay fee in a timely manner.

Services of all staff members, working in PEls (including teaching and non-teaching), not to be terminated and staff salaries to be paid on regular basis during afore-stated period (till May 31. 2020).

Regarding announcement of Cambridge International on School Examinations In the May/ June 2020 and subsequent policy decisions, the students who want to appear in CIE’s upcoming examination (October/ November 2020 Series) may be permitted in accordance with CIE’s policy. However rest of the students may be dealt as per internal policy of the schools concerned.

The Sindh government on Tuesday announced 20 per cent concession in tuition fee of private schools across the province for the months of April and May.

Punjab province was the first to announce such concession on April 06, when Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar announced 20 per cent reduction in school fees in the province amid coronavirus outbreak.