Elon Musk Criticizes Twitter Rules with Paul Revere meme

Elon Musk has remained in news for mocking Twitter in past. Now after acquiring major shares in the social media company, Elon has once again shared a Paul Revere meme to mock Twitter’s content moderation policies. In the Tweet, he wrote that soon the revolutionary war hero who is famous among people named, Paul Revere will face censorship on Twitter.

Making it look funny, the Billionaire Elon Musk has shared a meme labelled “Twitter in 1775” and at the same time posted a tweeted version of Revolutionary War hero Paul Revere’s famous warning revealing British attack on the colonies.

The tweet included:

“The British are coming, the British are coming!”

On this Tweet, a user asking him if he notice “JBP” was recently banned from Twitter. As a reference firebrand Canadian clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson, was banned from the app for targeting transgender actor in his tweet.

To this, Elon Musk replied:

“Yeah, they’re going a long way in crushing dissenting views,”

In the last few months, Twitter has faced negativity for having an aggressive approach to content posted by people and having strict moderation policy.

After acquiring Twitter, Elon has promised to to bring Twitter’s content moderation efforts back on track and also ensured freedom of speech when the transaction closes.

Back in times, Elon was not happy about banning Hunter Biden story for having freedom of speech.

“Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a true story was clearly incredibly unfair,”

Due to this, Musk stopped using Twitter for a long time and returned on July 1 after prolonged pause.

