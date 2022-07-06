If we see the top Twitter trends in Pakistan today, most of them are in the support of the lately arrested senior journalist Imran Riaz Khan. Certainly, he is an outspoken critic of the ruling coalition and was taken into custody yesterday from Islamabad Toll Plaza despite having been granted a pre-arrest bail by Islamabad High Court.

Furthermore, Imran Riaz has been named in numerous instances that, in his words, were brought against him because he would not “stop saying the truth.” In addition to that, several FIRs have recently been filed against him on serious counts like abetment of mutiny and criticizing state institutions.

Top Twitter trends in Pakistan Support Detained Journalist Imran Riaz

In a video of his detention that quickly became popular on social media, more than a dozen Punjab Police officers can be seen around his car. He was reportedly transported to the same district after being arrested in connection with a complaint filed at the Attock police station.

However, the event has made his supporters furious and one of the political parties, PTI (Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf) has even called for a nationwide protest. The Twitter trends demonstrate his support, with almost 1M tweets in his favor. Currently. three twitter trends have gone viral and coming in the top trends as you can see in the given image.

As you can see, all the highlighted trends in the ‘top Twitter trends’ are in support of Imran Riaz Khan. Additionally, the latest news regarding the matter is that Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suggested taking up the matter in Lahore high court as the case doesn’t come under the jurisdiction of the IHC.

