Elon Musk proposes to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Elon Musk, the famous business tycoon has lately become the biggest shareholder in the company and hence frequently tweets regarding the company either accusing the platform of not having the freedom to express or taking a poll from the public on having an edit button after having 9.2 percent stake in the company. Being the new board member, Elon tweets a joke over the weekend and proposes to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter as no one appears in the offices.

He again took a poll this time from the public about this quirky idea and 91.3% of the million respondents voted in favor of his suggestion. His suggestion is in reference to the decision taken by the company related to the pandemic SOPs and had decided to let the employees work from home and stay safe.

Twitter Headquarters might Turn in to Shelter since everyone is Working from Home

In responding to this tweet, Jeff Bezos, the famous billionaire, and Amazon founder supported the idea and told about Amazon’s step to convert its Seattle headquarters into a home for many homeless people. According to him, Twitter can convert a part of the building to a shelter to make good use of it, and also the employees will get at ease to work voluntarily.

In another tweet, he took another poll from the followers if “w” from the Twitter name be removed with the two peculiar voting options as yes and of course. He also suggested on the platform that he would desire if Twitter have no ads and in his explanation said “The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive.” It seems just a vague suggestion as he couldn’t suggest if the company follows his proposal, how it will cover the lost ad revenue which summed up to $1.4 billion in the last quarter.

Apart from these controversial Tweets, he also gave a thoughtful suggestion that any one of the followers who sign up for Twitter Blue should be given an authentication mark automatically and the mark should be different from the checkmark for the public figures and official accounts.

After getting a place on Twitter’s board of directors, he tweeted that he will be looking forward to working with the team. Elon’s recent tweets show that he is likely to be pushing his ideas on the company and will struggle to make them true in the near future.

