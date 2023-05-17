“Empowering Communities Through Technology: Zong 4G’s Commitment to Sustainable Development”

In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, connectivity has become an indispensable aspect of modern society. It is not only convenient and entertaining but also a fundamental driver of digital inclusion and a catalyst for sustainable development. However, the lack of connectivity can perpetuate inequalities and hinder progress towards a more equitable future. As the telecommunications industry continues to play an increasingly critical role in shaping the modern world, Zong has emerged as a leader in promoting digital inclusion and advancing sustainable development in Pakistan.

Zong’s expansive network infrastructure, comprising over 14,000 4G-enabled towers, and innovative technologies have enabled millions of people to connect and communicate, driving social and economic progress across the country. Moreover, the company has implemented a range of initiatives and programs to empower people and enhance digital literacy, bridging the digital divide and creating opportunities for all. These efforts extend beyond community development projects to include environmental conservation efforts, highlighting Zong’s commitment to a better, more connected, and more sustainable world.

With a steadfast commitment to using technology for the prosperity of Pakistan in a sustainable manner, Zong 4G recognizes the vital role that information and communication technologies (ICTs) play in promoting economic, social, and environmental sustainability, particularly in countries with limited resources and infrastructure. This year’s theme of “Empowering the least developed countries through information and communication technologies” for World Telecommunications Day underscores the importance of using ICTs to promote inclusive growth, digital intelligence innovation, and development.

Aligned with its vision, Zong 4G is dedicated to leveraging ICTs to accelerate progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and has taken concrete steps to ensure that its operations are aligned with the SDGs. The company’s sustainability strategy focuses on key areas such as digital health, digital education, and inclusive growth and development. In 2022 alone, Zong 4G positively impacted more than 2.5 million lives, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable development and creating a better future for all.

Zong 4G’s efforts in digital health are aimed at improving access to healthcare services and enhancing health outcomes. Through partnerships with healthcare providers like Sehat Kahani and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Zong 4G has developed innovative solutions for healthcare delivery, such as remote monitoring, fund collection, and telemedicine services. These solutions have helped to reduce barriers to access and improve healthcare outcomes for communities across Pakistan, with over 12,000 free online consultations conducted through the Sehat Kahani partnership alone.

In addition to digital health, Zong 4G has been actively involved in promoting digital education to address the challenges of access and quality in education, particularly in remote and underserved areas. By partnering with educational institutions like HANDs, Pakistan Bait ul Mal, and PAGE, Zong 4G has developed innovative solutions that leverage ICTs to improve access to education and enhance learning outcomes. With the provision of digital labs and internet access to schools in extremely underprivileged areas, the digital divide has been significantly reduced, enabling students to gain access to a fast-paced digital world and develop skills that will benefit them throughout their lives.

In the past 15 years, Zong 4G has actively taken initiatives around its focused area of ‘go green and low carbon’ and conducted multiple tree plantation drives in collaboration with HANDs and boxit.. As part of its partnership with boxit, Zong 4G has also distributed Seed Pouches nationwide to its customer service centers and employees to promote environmental conservation.

As we move towards an increasingly digital future, the role of telecommunications and connectivity will only become more critical. Zong 4G’s commitment to sustainability and digital inclusion is a testament to its vision of a better world, one where everyone has equal opportunities to connect, learn, and grow. By leveraging the power of technology to promote sustainable development, Zong 4G is not only making a positive impact today, but also creating a brighter future for generations to come. With its unwavering dedication to sustainability, innovation, and social responsibility, Zong 4G is leading the way towards a more connected, prosperous, and sustainable Pakistan.

