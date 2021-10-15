Yesterday, university students participated at an eco-marathon held at Rawalpindi to demonstrate their engineering skills. The students showcased vehicles which were built by them. The event was entitled ‘Shell Eco-Marathon 2021.’ It was organized by Shell Pakistan. Students from top Pakistani universities exhibit their self-built vehicles from two categories: ‘Prototype’ (Battery powered) or ‘Urban Concept’ (Gasoline run). A panel of experts examined the vehicles.

Engineering Students Drive self-made vehicles at Shell Eco-Marathon

After the event, Team NUSTAG from National University of Sciences and Technology (Nust) College of Engineering and Mechanical Engineering (Nust-EME) was declared as the winner of ‘Gasoline Urban’ category. While in the ‘Battery Electric Prototype’ category, team Hammerhead from Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (Giki) secured the top position.

Furthermore, team Urban from Giki were declared runners-up in the ‘Gasoline Urban’ category, while team Envision from Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC), Karachi were declared runners-up in the ‘Battery Electric Prototype’ category. Another team from the NED University Karachi, NED Racers had been invited to showcasr their fuel-efficient car in the event.

For nearly 35 years, SEM has been operating as a global programme. Since 2010, a number of Pakistani universities have been participating in SEM Asia that has been previously hosted in Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.

This global event brings together more than 100 student teams from across 21 countries from Asia and the Middle East. Furthermore, it is serving as a learning platform for indigenous students to interact with and bring home best practices from their counterparts from across the globe.

In addition to that, the students who participated in the event appreciated the worthy guidance provided by their mentors and industry experts to stay ready for the regional and global SEM competition next year.

Check out? Google Announces More Powerful Search Engine Technology