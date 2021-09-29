Engro partners with Pakistan Pavilion to highlight the country’s massive opportunities at Dubai Expo 2020

Engro Corporation, Pakistan’s premier conglomerate, has announced its partnership with the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 to unearth the immense hidden opportunities in investment and tourism presented by the country.

Developed on the theme of “The Hidden Treasure”, this is the largest-ever pavilion of Pakistan setup outside the country. The Pavilion will showcase the country’s vast potential in tourism, business, culture, and entertainment, through digitally engaging and inspiring experiences. The event will also feature a series of workshops, conferences and fireside chats to highlight various opportunities in Pakistan.

As part of the Programme for People and Planet, Engro will also participate in the 10 themed weeks to explore humanity’s most critical challenges and opportunities through new cultural, social, environmental, and economic perspectives. Engro Polymer & Chemicals will participate in the Urban and Rural Development week (November), while Engro Energy and Engro Fertilizers will be part of Global Goals (January) and Agriculture & Livestock Development (February) weeks, respectively.

According to Ghias Khan, President & CEO of Engro Corporation, “As a home-grown conglomerate, Engro has always believed in the tremendous potential offered by Pakistan in commerce, investment, tourism and culture. We are extremely excited to partner with the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 and support the Government of Pakistan to fulfill its vision of celebrating the country’s progressiveness and diversity on the global stage.”

Dubai Expo 2020 will be organized from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. More than 25 million visitors are expected to attend the global event with 192 participating countries.