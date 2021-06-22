“Hidden Treasures” to be Showcased at Expo 2020 Dubai

At media unveiling of Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, the Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said, Pakistan is a land of immense opportunities with vast potential of promoting tourism, investment, agriculture, trade and industry. He further said that to exhibit the potential and the hidden talent and treasures of Pakistan, the upcoming event Expo 2020 Dubai as an propitious opportunity.

Around 190 will be part of the event and will display their talent and potential to the world, in The Expo 2020, which has the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”. The event will be held in Dubai from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

To showcase the real face and the true potential of Pakistan’s across the world, government is implementing all the concerned steps. The Expo Dubai 2020 would provide the perfect opportunity to portray the positive image of Pakistan, Federal Minister said. Chaudhry Fawad praising the tireless efforts of PTI government to wipe off the extremist image and the menace of terrorism that were associated with Pakistan said, Pakistan is emerging globally and exporting modern technological products.

Such international events bring the countries together to showcase their products and services to attract the potential buyers, he also assured full cooperation of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to make the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo a success. A large number of expatriates along with thousands of visitors from around the world will be a part and visiting the Expo. With the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai, all the visitors will get a chance to explore the hidden treasures of Pakistan.

Over 1 Billion rupees has been collect by the Ministry of Commerce and its partners for the pavilion showing the trust and confidence of the people of Pakistan in the PTI Govt. The Federal Minister appreciated attractive design and logo of Pakistan Pavilion saying that it would be the largest pavilion of the Expo Dubai that would present enchanting glances of Pakistan to the world.

