Enjoy International Calls to Saudi Arabia’s Mobily Network this Ramadan with ZONG 4G

Advertisement

ZONG 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunication company, is revolutionizing mobile connectivity with its all-new affordable international calling bundles for Saudi Arabia in the month of Ramadan. This initiative is a testament to ZONG 4G’s passion for creating meaningful connections and reflects the company’s dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

Advertisement

With ZONG 4G’s IDD service, staying in touch with loved ones or business contacts overseas has never been more convenient, efficient, and affordable. This Ramadan, ZONG 4G’s IDD bundles for Saudi Arabia have been designed specifically to make it easier for customers to stay connected during this time of reflection, love, and togetherness.

These bundles offer great value for money and flexibility, with four different bundles to choose from, catering to a range of customer needs. Customers can choose between weekly or monthly bundles, with prices ranging from PKR 100 to PKR 1000, and minutes ranging from 15 to 200.

Advertisement

Bundle Name Eligibility Type Price (PKR) Minutes Validity KSA Mobily Weekly Bundle Prepaid Rs. 100+Tax 15 7 Days KSA Mobily Weekly Bundle Prepaid Rs. 250+Tax 40 7 Days KSA Mobily Monthly Bundle Prepaid & Post-paid Rs. 500+Tax 90 30 Days KSA Mobily Monthly Bundle Prepaid & Post-paid Rs. 1000+Tax 200 30 Days

To subscribe to these limited-time offers, customers can use the MY ZONG APP, visit the Zong website, online shop, or simply dial *6911#. These bundles are only eligible for the Mobily Network, and customers can seek further assistance by dialing 310 or 051 111 222 111.

ZONG 4G’s official spokesperson said, “We are committed to keeping our customers connected, especially during special occasions like Ramadan. Our Saudi Arabia Bundle is a testament to this commitment, and we are confident that it will be an essential tool for those with family and friends living in or visiting Saudi Arabia during the holy month.”

ZONG 4G’s dedication to meaningful connections has once again set the standard for the industry, making it easier for customers to stay in touch, across borders.

Advertisement

Also Check: Ufone 4G Launches WhatsApp Service for Hassle-Free Customer Experience