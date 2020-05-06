Jazz has introduced an amazing offer for its users who do not prefer to do any call package. Now Enjoy Lowest Call rates on Jazz numbers with Jazz Champion Package. After subscribing to this offer, Jazz users will be able to make calls on Jazz+Warid numbers in just Rs. 1.49/30 seconds. Not only this, but they will also get more incentives as well. Moreover, you do not need to subscribe to this offer again and again as it is valid for a lifetime.

Enjoy Lowest Call Rates with Jazz Champion

Offered Incentives:

Rs. 5/MB

off-net minutes: Rs. 1.49/30 sec

on-net minutes: Rs. 1.49/30 sec

Rs. 2.15/SMS

How to Avail this offer:

Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *337#

Validity:

The offer is valid for lifetime.

Price:

You can avail this offer in Rs. 17.93

Terms and Conditions: