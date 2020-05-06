Enjoy Lowest Call Rates with Jazz Champion
Jazz has introduced an amazing offer for its users who do not prefer to do any call package. Now Enjoy Lowest Call rates on Jazz numbers with Jazz Champion Package. After subscribing to this offer, Jazz users will be able to make calls on Jazz+Warid numbers in just Rs. 1.49/30 seconds. Not only this, but they will also get more incentives as well. Moreover, you do not need to subscribe to this offer again and again as it is valid for a lifetime.
Offered Incentives:
- Rs. 5/MB
- off-net minutes: Rs. 1.49/30 sec
- on-net minutes: Rs. 1.49/30 sec
- Rs. 2.15/SMS
How to Avail this offer:
- Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *337#
Validity:
- The offer is valid for lifetime.
Price:
- You can avail this offer in Rs. 17.93
Terms and Conditions:
- All MNP & new sales will get Jazz Champion’s by default
- All voice, VAS, SMS and data services will be removed within 72 hours of migration
- In case a customer requests for subscription of services/ offers that are not allowed on champion package, he/she will have to migrate her/his package to avail them
- Call set up fee is applicable
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging Pulse will be 512 KB
