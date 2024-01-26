Ufone New Sim Offers – Subscription Codes (Updated 2024)

Ufone is one of the leading telecom companies in Pakistan. It has a large user base scattered all over the country. The company also offers new SIM offers, through which you get several perks, including internet resources, on-net and off-net call minutes, and SMS. Let’s take a look at the details of the ‘Nayi SIM offer’ from Ufone.

Nayi SIM Free Offer:

Through the Ufone Nayi SIM free offer, you get 4GB of internet, including 1 GB of data each for Facebook and WhatsApp only. Moreover, you get 1000 on-net minutes. The validity of the offer is 7 days.

Nayi SIM Offer Rs. 120:

If you wish to get any extra perks from the Ufone New SIM offer, then load PKR 120 after activation of the SIM Through this offer, you will get 5 GB of internet, including 2.5 GB of data for Facebook and WhatsApp. Moreover, you will also get 30 off-net minutes, 1000 on-net minutes, and 1000 SMS. The validity of the offer is 7 days.

Nayi SIM Double offer (Recharge Super Gold Card Rs. 1299)

If you recharge the super Gold Card after activating the new sim, you will get 10,500 minutes for Ufone/PTCL, 1,200 minutes for the Other Network, 60 GB of internet, and 10,000 SMS with a validity of 30 days.

Nayi SIM Double offer (Recharge Super Card Max Rs. 899)

After activating your new SIM, if you recharge super card max, then you will get 7,000 U-U & PTCL min, 700 off-net minutes, 20 GB Internet, and 9,000 SMS with a 30-day validity.

How to Avail the Ufone New SIM Offers?

Dial *1000# from your new Ufone SIM to avail of the Nayi SIM offer. On the other hand, you can dial *141# to subscribe to the Nayi SIM double offers.

How to check the remaining free resources?

You can dial *706# to check the remaining free resources of the new SIM offer.

Terms & Conditions:

Free offers can be availed of within the thirty-day BVS (biometric verification of SIM).

New SIM offer can be subscribed only once.

Bundle Offers can be availed within ninety days of BVS.

After the expiration of resources of the “Nayi SIM” offer, users will be charged as per their tariff plan.

This is a limited-time offer and can be changed or discontinued anytime.

