Enjoy Telenor 4G Weekly Super Offer in Rs. 99

When it comes to launching new packages, Telenor is slow among other telecom operators. However when ever it launch one, the offers are quite amazing. This time the telecom operator has come up with 4G weekly super offer priced at pkr 99. As the name suggests, this offer will be valid for a seven days, providing 4000 MB internet.

4G Weekly Super Offer- Details

Offered Incentives:

4000 MBs

How to Avail the offer:

You can avail this offer by dialing *288#

Price:

The offer is available in just Rs. 99

Validity:

This offer is valid for 7 days

Offer Eligibility:

This offer is applicable for all prepaid users, and is not limited to any individual price-plan.

Source: Telenor

Terms and Conditions

All data Offers will be charged inclusive of tax in AJK. Withing validity of offer after exhaustion of resources a spill of Rs. 1/MB will be charged

After Rs60 of daily charging on default rate, further usage will be completely free for the rest of the day (Fair Usage Policy of 750MB).

4G bundles will work both on all 4G,3G & 2G

Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 2G.

Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 3G & 4G.

Also Read: Enjoy More Se Zada With Telenor TikTok Offer