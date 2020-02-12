Enhjoy More Se Zada With Telenor TikTok Offer

Telenor has an amazing offer for its users. Realizing the ever growing trend of TikTok, the telecom operator has designed this offer to facilitate people who love this platform. TikTok videos are tending these days and usually they made outside where Wi-Fi is not available. At such situation, data network is the most important thing however being costly, many people find it difficult to upload as many TikTok videos they want. However now the company has introduced Telenor TikTok Offer to facilitate people.

Now record your favorite hashtag challenges with Telenor TikTok Offer

With this offer, one can Watch, Record, Go Viral with the TikTok by just spending Rs. 40

Telenor TikTok Offer Details:

Internet 2GB Validity 30 Days Cost Rs. 40

Source: Telenor

Offer Eligibility All Telenor prepaid users (djuice and Telenor) are eligible for this offer. Customers who don’t have internet settings activated can SMS ‘internet’ to 131 to get internet settings for their device. Validity: The TikTok Offer is valid for 30 days. Subscribers will be informed when the bundle expires at midnight.