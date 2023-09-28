After a prolonged debate, Apple has acquiesced to EU regulations by replacing its Lightning connectors with USB-C on iPhones. However, the European Union (EU) has more plans for Apple, aiming to compel the tech giant to open its closed ecosystem to rivals.

Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for Internal Market, recently held discussions with Apple CEO Tim Cook regarding the Digital Markets Act (DMA). This new legislation will promote fairness and competition within the digital sector. Potentially it is challenging the way Apple operates its App Store and messaging services.

EU Commissioner Wants Apple to Open its Ecosystem to Rivals

Breton’s remarks following the meeting with Cook suggest that Apple will cooperate with its rivals. “Under the DMA, the next task for Apple and other Big Tech companies is to allow competitors access,” Breton told Reuters. He emphasized, “Whether it’s the electronic wallet, web browsers, or app stores, individuals using an Apple iPhone should have the option to access competitive services from various providers.”

Apple is expected to adhere to the Digital Markets Act by March 5, 2024. It mandates either the inclusion of third-party app stores or the ability to sideload apps on iPhones. Furthermore, the European Commission is exploring whether iMessage should also fall under the purview of the DMA. If deemed popular enough, Apple’s messaging platform could be required to ensure interoperability with messaging platforms from other companies.

Apple has not yet responded to Breton’s recent statements. The company has previously opposed the DMA’s regulations, citing concerns over user security and privacy if forced to comply. In contrast, Breton contends that “EU regulation promotes innovation while upholding security and privacy standards.”

In response to Breton’s specific comments regarding Apple, Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, expressed optimism for positive changes benefiting consumers and the environment on X, formerly known as Twitter.