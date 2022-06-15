European Union plans to fine Meta, Twitter & Google over Disinformation Disinformation from social media and IT companies is no more allowed

Spread of disinformation and fake news is the biggest problem of internet era. Spreading forged and violent speeches regarding a person or religion is very much common these days in all parts of the world. People want to spread that part of the story which is not open and they do this just to gain attention and fake fame. As the use of social media platforms is increasing, the cybercrime is also on hype. Many times the news that is spread has actually no reality in it. The European Commission is planning to fine Meta, Twitter and Google over Disinformation.

The European Union is taking new measures to deal with deep fakes, fake accounts and source of fake information. The companies which will not follow the updated regulations will face big fines. The social media and technology companies need to submit the key data to their countries according to the new regulation. The companies will tell how much fake data is deleted and blocked. This will help in eradicating the spread of disinformation.

Consequences to fine Meta over fake information remain unknown

Though this voluntary code was introduced in 2018, but it will become a co-regulation scheme very soon. The regulators will tell the thirty signatories their responsibilities. The signatories include many technical and social media companies.

It is now the legal responsibility of social media and online IT companies to remove the fake accounts and fake news to keep the society clean. These companies will be requiring tools and partnerships with fact checkers to get help in tracking bogus accounts.

According to new regulations the companies need to give their working statements in each and every country they are functioning in.

The information just about Europe will not suffice. As Vera Jourova, the EU’s vice president said in a statement:

“We know disinformation is different in every country, and the big platforms will now have to provide meaningful data that would allow [us] to understand better the situation on the country level”.

Meta, Google, Twitter and TikTok didn’t immediately respond to appeals for comment. Microsoft didn’t even comment.

