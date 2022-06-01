Just recently, the news was circulating on the internet stating that Facebook is going to open its office in Pakistan soon. However, this is fake news. This is not going to happen in the near future. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) denied reports that a meta-owned company was opening its office in Pakistan.

Facebook is not Opening Office in Pakistan, says FIA

Check Also: IHC restrained FIA from Taking Any Action Against PTI’s Social Media Activist

“There has been no official statement from the FIA regarding this. The agency strongly denies this fake news,” said the spokesperson on the news circulating on social media claiming that Facebook was opening its office in Pakistan.

The spokesperson confirmed that the news is “misleading”.

“The FIA strongly condemns the publication of such baseless news without confirmation,” he added

It is worth mentioning here that during the PTI’s tenure, then Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry had urged tech companies including Facebook to open their offices in Pakistan. In 2021, Pakistan notified new cyber rules requiring social media companies to open permanent offices in the country and follow local laws.

When the news spread about the opening of Facebook office in the country, there were chances of more jobs. People were happy about it. But we may get an authentic information like this in the near future.

See Also: Meta Finally Announces to Change its Stock Ticker Symbol