Everything From Apple’s March Event 2022- iPhone SE 5G & more

Apple hosted a live-stream event yesterday and revealed a number of products aimed at creators and those living on a budget. In Apple’s March event 2022, the company announced iPhone SE (2022) 5G, iPad Air, a powerful processor, a big Studio Display screen and iPhone 13 in Green colour.

Everything From Apple’s March Event 2022

iPhone SE (2022) 5G

Apple has launched the most anticipated and budget-friendly device, iPhone SE (2022). This time, the company brings the 5G connectivity in the phone keeping in mind the growing demand for 5G phones. The phone comes with an Apple A15 chipset with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage.

It has a 4.7″screen with a Touch ID fingerprint reader below the screen. The camera has been improved, though mostly on the computational photography side. The iPhone SE (2022) still has a single 12MP unit without technologies like sensor-shift image stabilization like the 13-series. The SE (2022) gets Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion.

The starting price of the phone is $429 and it will go on sale starting from March 18th.

Apple’s new iPad Air

The iPad Air has Apple’s M1 chipset at the helm and optional 5G support (with eSIM). However, the base model is Wi-Fi-only as usual. The new tablet has a 10.9″ Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, True Tone support, and an anti-reflective coating. At the back, there is a 12MP camera.

However, iPad Air comes with the new ultrawide front camera with Center Stage, which automatically pans during video calls to keep you in view as you move around, and notices when others join in, smoothly zooming out to include them too. The USB-C port, however, is up to two times faster, with data transfers up to 10Gbps.

The new iPad Air comes in Space Gray, Starlight, pink, purple, and “a stunning new blue”. It will start from $599 like its predecessor, with 64GB of storage. The Wi-Fi+5G model starts at $749.

Apple M1 Ultra:

Apple has also announced the most powerful ARM-based custom processor designed for its new Mac Studio desktop computer.

The M1 Ultra is essentially two M1 Max chips connected together with a new interconnect architecture that Apple calls UltraFusion. The M1 Ultra features a 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine. Moreover, the M1 Ultra claims to offer 90% higher performance for the same power consumption as an Intel Core i9-12900K.

In terms of GPU performance, the 64-core model consumes 200W less than the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 at its peak performance while also outperforming the Nvidia card.

Apple’s new 27-inch Studio Display

Apple has also unveiled the new mac Studio having a 27″ display with 5K resolution. The Studio Display comes with a built-in stand that lets you tilt it up to 30 degrees. The screen has 14.7 million pixels, 600 nits of brightness, a Display P3 wide colour gamut, and support for over a billion colours.

The Studio Display has the A13 Bionic SoC built into it to enable some “amazing experiences with its highly advanced camera and audio system”. There’s a 12MP ultrawide camera with Center Stage, the feature that automatically keeps you centred in the frame as you move around.

Speaking of money, the Studio Display is priced at $1,599 for its base configuration. The nano-texture glass adds $300 on top, while the more advanced stand pushes the total to $2,299.

