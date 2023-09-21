Exciting News for Gamers as CS2 May Release Next Week

Fans are waiting desperately for the launch of CS2 which Valve had announced back in March. We can certainly consider it a unique sequel. It’s not just about the addition of new smoke grenades or weapons, rather, the company is updating maps and the game’s engine.

This is a big update for a competitive game that has shown consistency for more than 20 years. The existing version, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, has been around for more than a decade. The CS2 will probably take its place when it launches next week on Wednesday, September 27. We have quoted the date on the basis of a six-word tweet from the official Counter-Strike account.

Currently, CS 2 is in a “Limited Test” closed beta, which needs an invite to join. However, at the end of last month, Valve said it had begun inviting “as many eligible players as possible” to play. In addition, the company also announced two more features at that time, which include a ranking system overhaul and shorter matches. Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that when CS2 releases in full, it will be a free update to CS:GO, and all owned skins will pass into the game.

If we don’t include the licensed Nexon spin-off Counter-Strike Online 2 or the informal version “Counter-Strike 1.6,” then Counter Strike 2 will be the first numbered game in the game series. The series has evolved from Counter-Strike to Counter-Strike: Condition Zero, then Counter-Strike Source, followed by Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and now Counter-Strike 2.

