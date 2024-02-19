Eliezer Yudkowsky, a prominent AI researcher known for his pessimistic views, recently made a striking prediction about the future of humanity. In an interview with The Guardian, he suggested that our timeline for survival might be much shorter than commonly thought, perhaps as little as five years, and potentially as brief as two years or as long as ten years. In simple words, AI could end humanity within two years.

Yudkowsky, the founder of the Machine Intelligence Research Institute in California, expressed concern about the existential risks posed by advanced artificial intelligence. He emphasized that people often underestimate the potential dangers, highlighting the precariousness of humanity’s survival.

Expert Warns: AI Could End Humanity Within Two Years

The interview with Yudkowsky was part of a broader examination by The Guardian of the societal implications of new technologies, including AI. The article featured insights from various experts, including Brian Merchant and Molly Crabapple, who expressed scepticism about the uncritical adoption of technologies that could have harmful effects on society.

One key point of contention highlighted in the article is the impact of AI on employment. Critics question the wisdom of embracing AI if it leads to widespread job losses and social destabilization.

Yudkowsky’s views have been controversial in the past, such as when he previously suggested using extreme measures, like bombing data centres, to mitigate the risks of AI. While he has since revised his stance on using nuclear weapons for such purposes, he still believes in the importance of addressing these risks.

In the interview, Yudkowsky stressed the need for caution and careful consideration when dealing with AI. While he acknowledged the potential benefits of AI, he warned against complacency and urged for a more thoughtful approach to its development and deployment.

Overall, the article provides a thought-provoking exploration of the challenges and complexities surrounding AI and its implications for society. It serves as a reminder of the importance of ethical and responsible innovation in the field of artificial intelligence.

