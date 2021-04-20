Facebook keeps on launching new features on and off in order to keep people connected. This time the company has come up with a bunch of social audio features for a mobile version. These audio creation tools will allow users to put the music in the background of their stories.

Facebook Announces Social Audio Features for Users

The new audio creation tools will help Facebook users to make their stories more interesting by facilitating them with mixed audio tracks, add various sound and voice effects and filters. Facebook already has a great collection of tracks that users were already used. However, with this functionality, all the statuses from different users had the same song as the background which was not pleasing. By adding different effects and mixing audio tracks of your own choice, one can make their stories unique.

With the help of these new tools, Facebook users will also be able to create Soundbites, short audio clips to capture anecdotes, jokes, moments of inspiration, poems, and other similar things. In the upcoming months, Facebook will start testing soundbites on a small number of creators. Apart from this, Facebook has also announced that soon it will let users listen to their favorite podcasts without leaving the app. In the next few months, users will be able to listen to podcasts directly from the Facebook app.

Furthermore, Facebook is also testing Live Audio Rooms and is planning to make it available to everyone by summer.

