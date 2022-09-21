To help creators to get discovered and connect with their fans, Facebook has introduced new Pages features. Basically, Facebook is rolling out a new setting for creators that makes content exclusively available to top fans and subscribers. Moreover, creators can select the option by going into their Audience settings. There, they can select the “Top fans” option when sharing a new post. Facebook is also planning to roll out a new setting for creators that will allow them to give some fans early access to special content.

Advertisement

Facebook Brings New Features for Creators to Connect with Fans

Additionally, the company is also launching “Creator Endorsements,”. This feature will help creators in a way that they can highlight each other and invite their followers to follow another creator that they like. Once a creator that you follow supports another creator, you will receive a notification that will ask you if you want to follow the recommended creator.

✨ We’re introducing new features that help creators who use Pages get discovered and connect with their fans: pic.twitter.com/CKYj65JEl8 — Meta for Creators (@MetaforCreators) September 20, 2022

Moreover, Facebook is also adding “Rising Creator Labels”. It will make it easier for users to discover up-and-coming creators on the platform. Facebook will notify the creators who have earned a spot in the top 1% of rising creators in a given week. The company also reveals that the label shows that a creator’s content has received strong audience engagement. The label will be displayed on the creator’s Page and in users’ feeds under a “Discover more rising creators to follow” carousel in order to help the creator grow their audience.

Additionally, Facebook is also creating new posts and story templates for creators to auto-mention new top fans. The template reads: “Big shoutout to my newest top fans!”. It will list a few of the creator’s new top fans. The company also says the templates will help increase engagement.

See Also: You can Now Use “Add Yours” Stickers on Reels for Facebook and Instagram