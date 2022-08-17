Meta announced today that it is introducing a number of new Reels features for Instagram and Facebook. Meta has now allowed its users to use “Add Yours” stickers for Reels on both Instagram and Facebook. The sticker lets users respond to other users Reels with their own following a prompt or a certain topic. The feature is already available on Instagram Stories and now it will be available on Facebook as well.

You can Now Use “Add Yours” Stickers on Reels for Facebook and Instagram

Each time you share a new Add Yours prompt, Reels added by others will appear on a page dedicated to that prompt. At the top of the page, people will see who started the prompt in order to give credit to the originating creator. Although the feature is aimed at getting users to collaborate, it can also be seen as a way to discover more people to follow.

Last year, Instagram has announced this feature for Stories. Now, this feature will be available for Reels as well. Meta believes that this feature will help to increase the number of Reels on its platforms.

Secondly, Meta has announced Stars for Creators. This feature will allow fans to express their support for their favourite creators on Facebook Reels for all eligible creators. The company previously expanded Stars to Facebook Reels and is now rolling it out to all eligible creators.

In addition to this, Meta now allows all users cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook easily. The company says this will allow creators to build communities on both social networks and participate in monetization programs offered by both Facebook and Instagram.

Furthermore, Meta is also launching auto-created Facebook Reels. Basically, Facebook will combine Reels previously shared on Facebook Stories. Moreover, the company has also launched new Reels Remix features for Facebook Reels, as you can now remix Facebook Reels sequentially.

