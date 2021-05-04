Facebook Messenger & Instagram will not Receive default end-to-end Encryption

Facebook has remained in hot waters for the last few years for compromising users’ data. While the company is responsible for various big candles including Cambridge Analytica, compromising users’ data, it promised to bring important security features to both its social and chat apps. As the company received a lot of criticism regarding privacy issues, it announced its plans to bring a security feature that most of the apps already offer to their customers. That feature is default end-to-end encryption (E2EE), a feature that prevents from reading messages while users are communicating with each other.

Facebook Messenger & Instagram will not Receive end-to-end Encryption

Right now, end-to-end encryption is only available for Messenger users, however, there is a glitch. This feature is only applicable when users switch to a special mode called “Secret Conversation.” On the other hand, Instagram does not offer end-to-end encryption for messages yet.

The company has published a blog post, and sadly it revealed that the promised end-to-end encryption for Messenger and Instagram won’t be coming anytime soon.

Default end-to-end encryption means that one will not have to switch to a different mode to have their conversations encrypted. While telling about it, Facebook said: