Facebook Smart Glasses, a next step to Augmented Reality

Facebook says it will introduce the first pair of consumer ” Facebook smart glasses” next year as a branded Ray-Ban device, announced CEO Mark Zuckerberg during the live streaming of its all-virtual Facebook Connect conference. What functions the device will have is not clear, but Facebook has indicated that the device will not be labelled as an AR device and that it will not have an embedded display. With the way it has grown, Facebook is widely referred to as the social media giant.

This product will be the outcome of a partnership with the titan eyewear, EssilorLuxottica. With this partnership, Facebook will also leap into the market for wearable devices. The branded eyewear from Ray-Ban is an early move towards making a futuristic eyewear that improves real-world views with internet graphics or info.

Zuckerberg said during a live demo for a developers’ conference dedicated to his Oculus virtual reality technology, “They are going to be the next step on the road to augmented reality glasses, and they still look pretty good.”

“Today, we don’t have a product to share with you, but I’m proud to announce we have developed a multi-year relationship beginning next year with the creation and introduction of our first pair of smart glasses”, Zukerberg said. The company revealed no further information about what aspects the glasses might and would not have.

Facebook illustrated some potential uses of AR glasses: having an overlay of street directions, music reviews in a record shop or even visual notifications telling you where your missing keys go.