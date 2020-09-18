Galaxy A52 to arrive with these power-packed specs

The camera specs of the Samsung Galaxy A52 have appeared online. As per an online source, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy smartphone will have a quad rear camera system with a 64-megapixel main sensor. The Galaxy A52 is currently being produced by Samsung right now, and it will be a few months before the phone is launched. Although there are no other specifics available at the moment, the Samsung Galaxy A52 is expected to support both 4G and 5G technology.

The publication shows this smartphone with an improved 64MP primary sensor to maintain a quad-camera configuration from its predecessor. It is anticipated that the other three sensors are the same (ultra-wide, macro, depth) as the previous one, but their megapixel counts are currently undisclosed.

This is not the first time that we’ve learnt of the A52 Galaxy. That’s because at the beginning of 2020, Samsung trademarked the name of this phone along with other Galaxy Ax2 series smartphones. This is the first time, though, that its capabilities have been exposed.

However, we are now learning that Galaxy A52 will be available in both 4 G LTE version and 5 G support in all likelihood and will have a quadruple-camera on the rear. Therefore, the pack can consist of a main sensor of 64MP, a good progress over the existing Galaxy A51’s 48MP, a wide-angle lens, a depth sensor, and a macro. This confirms there will be no space for an optical zoom lens, but there is still plenty of time to see what this smartphone can be made of, so we welcome you to stay up-to – date with the updates on the Galaxy A52 and keep following us.