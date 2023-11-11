The Price of Privacy: Meta’s Response to EU Regulations with Ad-Free Facebook and Instagram

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Nov 11, 2023
ad-free Instagram Facebook

Meta is introducing a prompt encouraging users to subscribe to the ad-free version of Facebook and Instagram, in response to new EU privacy regulations. This move positions the use of Meta’s services with targeted ads as a choice for users. The alternative to ads is a monthly payment of approximately $20. The prompt specifies that users of both platforms will eventually need to pay an additional fee to cover both profiles. The pop-up has been observed on Instagram and Facebook, indicating its widespread rollout.

The Price of Privacy: Meta’s Response to EU Regulations with Ad-Free Facebook and Instagram

Check Also: Meta’s Controversial Move: Pro-Palestinian Instagram Accounts Locked for ‘Security Reasons

The option for people to purchase a subscription for no ads balances the requirements of European regulators while giving users a choice and allowing Meta to continue serving all people in the EU, EEA and Switzerland.

Meanwhile, advertisers will be able to continue running personalised advertising campaigns in Europe. To reach those who choose to continue to receive a free, ad-supported online service.

You May Also Like: Meta Working on Whatsapp Alternate Profile Feature

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Nov 11, 2023
Photo of Onsa Mustafa

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger who focuses on providing the latest information regarding the innovations happening in the IT world. She likes reading, photography, travelling and exploring nature.
Back to top button
>