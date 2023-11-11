The Price of Privacy: Meta’s Response to EU Regulations with Ad-Free Facebook and Instagram

Meta is introducing a prompt encouraging users to subscribe to the ad-free version of Facebook and Instagram, in response to new EU privacy regulations. This move positions the use of Meta’s services with targeted ads as a choice for users. The alternative to ads is a monthly payment of approximately $20. The prompt specifies that users of both platforms will eventually need to pay an additional fee to cover both profiles. The pop-up has been observed on Instagram and Facebook, indicating its widespread rollout.

The option for people to purchase a subscription for no ads balances the requirements of European regulators while giving users a choice and allowing Meta to continue serving all people in the EU, EEA and Switzerland.

Meanwhile, advertisers will be able to continue running personalised advertising campaigns in Europe. To reach those who choose to continue to receive a free, ad-supported online service.

