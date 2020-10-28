FBR seals a Teleco head office in Islamabad





Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has sealed the head office of Pakistan’s biggest Telco JAZZ in Islamabad.The Telco has been alleged for the non-payment of taxes amounted Rs. 25 Billion.

FBR declared that the Telco is a defaulter of Income Tax amounted 25 Billion Rupees which the defaulter is refraining itself deliberately. Under the income tax ordinance 2001 with the section of 48 of the Sales Tax Act, the order to seal the business premises of the defaulter has been issued. According to details, the Large Taxpayer Unit reached Jazz head office in F-8 Islamabad today and sealed the premises for non-payment of the dues.

This is the first such instance when a head office of a multinational company is sealed for tax-disputes, which according to some sources, was being negotiated between Jazz and FBR officials.

The spokesperson of Jazz stated right after the head office was sealed, “ Jazz is a law-abiding and responsible corporate citizen. Our contribution to Pakistan’s economy over the past 25 years is significant. We have received a notice from FBR this afternoon. Jazz has made tax submissions based on legal interpretations of the tax owed. We will review and take measures under our legal obligations and will collaborate with all concerned institutions for an early resolution of this issue”.