Final Fantasy 16, Square Enix’s highly anticipated role-playing video game release for 2023, has received a number of new improvements as of late. In addition to two paid installments of story-focused downloadable content (DLC), developer Naoki Yoshida confirmed during a panel at PAX West 2023 that a PC version of the game was now in production. In addition, there is now a free update available for the game that brings new skins for weapons and characters.

Yoshida has stated that he is hoping to provide additional details regarding the PC version of the game as well as new story material before the end of the year.

“We’ve seen so many opinions and reactions from our community of Final Fantasy XVI players. But if there was one thing that came through loud and clear, it was the fact that people wanted to learn more about the history of Valisthea and spend more time with the people who lived there”, Yoshida commented.

The new weapon skin function, which enables you to transfer the visual appeal of any weapon in the game on top of another, without modifying the power or statistical bonuses of the underlying weapon, is seen in a teaser for the free cosmetic update for Final Fantasy 16.

It also shows Clive’s ‘Burnt Black’ armor, Jill’s “Snow White” clothing, and Torgal’s “Icy Blue” appearance. Clive’s brother Joshua and his faithful Chocobo, Ambrosia, can likewise take on many appearances.

While reviewing Final Fantasy 16, the critics noted on how fantastic and simple it was to become engrossed in the game’s lengthy and epic fantasy story. However, the entry’s attempt to achieve an equilibrium between its RPG traditions and the new action-heavy gameplay made it appear unambitious in certain areas. This was due to the entry’s attempt to establish an equilibrium between its RPG traditions and the new action-heavy combat.

Check Out: 25 Best RPG Games for Android Offline in 2023