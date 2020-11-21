Finally, Infinix 8 Series Launched in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 8 series, including the Note 8 and Note 8i, was released in Pakistan Yesterday. The Infinix Note 7, the successor, is designed to emphasize photography and results with budget-friendly. From November 23, pre-orders will begin for Note 8 and Note 8i.

Infinix Note 8 Details

We commence with the 6.95-inch LCD Note 8, which peaks at a maximum of 480 nits. But the aspect ratio of Note 8 is 20.5:9, and the excessively widescreen is not the most ergonomic. In comparison, there is a pill-shaped opening in the corner that embeds a special “portrait” lens, not a lens with a large angle.

The earpiece of Infinix Note 8 is turned into a speaker for DTS – not a feature you normally see in this field. And with the power button is the fingerprint scanner combined. Four cameras are mounted on the rear, but they serve to pad the count yet again rather than for photography versatility.

Also, an image and a macro duo, and an ‘AI Lens’ are added to the regular 64MP sensor. Contrast Infinix Note 8 with the Realme C17 and an ultra-wide 8Mp lens. The main camera supports eye-AF, EIS, and slo-mo created by the software. A 16MP front camera captures your selfies.

Watch for better performance inside Note 8 from the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The previous generation guarantees excellent GPU and CPU performance, while the 5200 mAh battery also charges much more 18W. Shipping infinix XOS 7.1 Note 8. And its version of 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 29,999 in Pakistan.

Infinix Note 8i Details

Infinix Note 8i provides a great value proposition. It has the same sound support for the chipset, power, fast charge, thumbprint scanner, and DTS, but the display and cameras are a bit trimmed (these specs work).

The standard 64MP camera is replaced with a 48MP one by Infinix Note 8i. But the display is where the Note 8i shines. A single punch hole gives the screen more space, a much more compact 6.78″. It is also 6GB+128GB memory, but starts with Rs 26,999 cheaper.

